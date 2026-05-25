Patients stopping GLP-1 drugs may regain weight and lose health progress, study says

ATLANTA — A new study is raising concerns about patients who stop taking GLP-1 weight loss medications and later switch to another drug in the same category.

ABC News correspondent Jaclyn Lee reported the study found about three out of four adults who begin taking a GLP-1 medication stop using it within a year.

Researchers said some patients may switch medications as doctors adjust treatment plans and newer weight loss drugs become available.

The study also found that stopping GLP-1 medications can lead to weight gain and setbacks involving healthy heart measures, including blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Researchers said changes in body composition may help explain why restarting the medications may be less effective over time. According to the study, weight loss while taking GLP-1 drugs is made up of about 60% fat loss and 40% muscle loss. Researchers said when patients regain weight after stopping the medication, most of the weight gained back is fat.

By the time patients restart treatment, researchers said their muscle-to-fat ratio may have changed.

The study also noted the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications, with about one in eight adults in the United States reporting they have used the drugs for weight loss.

Officials said Wegovy and Ozempic were among the most common medications patients either started with or later switched to.