Passenger on flight leaving Atlanta arrested after opening emergency exit door

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A passenger on a KLM flight leaving Atlanta was arrested after opening the emergency exit door while the plane was taxiing down the runway causing the inflatable slide to deploy.

Atlanta police say 48-year-old Johannes van Heertum called 911 in a panic to report a possible weapon on board flight 622 to Amsterdam on Tuesday night.

Police say he appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode.

The plane returned to the gate where police arrested Van Heertum.

Van Heertum is charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and interfering with security measures.

He was taken to the Clayton County Jail where he remains without bond.

