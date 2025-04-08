Local

Parents of girl who died after allergic reaction to ant bites sues Georgia medical center

Maya Getahun
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after being bitten by ants is suing a medical center in Gwinnett County.

Bethelhem Getu Hundie and Getahun Birhanu took their daughter, Maya, to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville on Oct. 7, 2024.

Maya’s parents said she had an allergic reaction after being bitten by ants in their front yard.

The lawsuit claims Maya died because the hospital staff waited too long to provide her with the proper treatment. Maya’s parents say her death was “preventable.”

“Hospitals must be prepared to treat their most vulnerable patients. The failures at Piedmont Eastside, from delayed treatment to inadequate resources, were not only negligent but inexcusable,” attorney Lloyd Bell said.

