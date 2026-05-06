Outdoor burning restrictions lifted in parts of South Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order easing outdoor burning restrictions in some parts of South Georgia as firefighters continue making progress containing wildfires that have been burning for weeks.

Some counties in South Georgia will now be allowed to resume limited outdoor burning. However, restrictions remain in place in 17 counties that continue facing extreme drought conditions and elevated wildfire risk.

State forestry officials say dry conditions still remain across much of Georgia and warn it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

The executive order does not impact the annual burn ban already in effect for metro Atlanta and portions of North Georgia. That burn ban, issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, remains in place through October.

The Georgia EPD says the restrictions are designed to protect air quality during the summer months when ozone levels can create health concerns.

State forestry officials say easing some restrictions in South Georgia is a step in the right direction, but wildfire concerns remain in parts of the state.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.