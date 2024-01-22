‘Our miracle child:’ Teen injured in crash that killed 2 brothers wakes from coma

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who survived a crash that killed his two brothers has been transferred out of the intensive care unit, according to his family.

Travis “TJ” Isaacs, 14, has been in the hospital recovering from a traumatic brain injury since a crash on Jan. 8 on I-675 in DeKalb County. His brothers, 17-year-old Cameron Huff and 12-year-old Gabriel Gay, were both killed in the crash.

Family members said that during Cameron and Gabe’s funeral on Jan. 15, Travis woke from a coma.

“Travis (Buddha) opened his eyes, removed his breathing tube, and asked, ‘Where’s my mom?’,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe. “This is a testament to the power of prayer! TJ is truly our miracle child.”

On Jan. 17, the family announced that Travis had been moved out of the ICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital and into a regular room.

“This significant improvement stands as a powerful testament to the impact of prayer,” family members wrote.

Cameron Huff was a senior at New Manchester High School and was looking at colleges at the time of the crash. Travis Isaacs plays football at Langston Hughes High School.

“Gabe was adopted by his mother at the age of 4 and flourished into an intelligent, quick-witted young basketball star,” family members wrote.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to the boy’s uncle, Bryant Huff, who said that Cameron somehow lost control of his car and crashed. The car hit the trees along the side of the road with so much force that it split the car in half. Huff said someone saw the crash and called the police.

“(TJ) had successful brain surgery where they removed a portion of his skull to relieve some of the pressure,” Huff said. “He’s going to need a lot of therapy, a lot of surgeries. (We’re) praying for TJ’s full recovery.”

The Douglas County School System released a statement Thursday, writing:

“The Douglas County School System is heartbroken by the loss of two of our young scholars. Gabriel was a brilliant and cherished student with unlimited potential. Cameron was a beloved classmate and talented athlete who also shared a limitless future. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family as they cope with this tremendous loss.”

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe

