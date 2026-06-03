Operation Summer Brake targets aggressive driving in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — One of the largest and longest traffic enforcement operations in Gwinnett County is now underway.

Gwinnett County Police have launched “Operation Summer Brake,” a crackdown on aggressive driving in response to a 31% increase in motor vehicle fatalities across the county.

Police say the initiative targets speeding, distracted driving, reckless driving, and DUI offenses.

As part of the operation, the department has added 20 officers working overtime to conduct enhanced traffic enforcement.

Officials have also identified 25 traffic enforcement hotspots using traffic data and citizen complaints. Officers will focus patrols in those areas as part of the operation.

Police say the goal is to reduce crashes and help ensure drivers reach their summer destinations safely.

Operation Summer Brake runs through August 1 and is one of the largest and longest traffic enforcement efforts ever conducted by Gwinnett County Police.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.