One person arrested after man found dead on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person is arrested after a man is found dead on Glen Hollow Circle in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon on March 19.

The victim is identified as 39-year old Diamon Clay.

DeKalb County Police PIO Blaine Clark says investigators tracked the vehicle used in the homicide to a location in Morrow.

In a press release, the DeKalb County Police Department reports, “with assistance from the Morrow Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence, resulting in the discovery of firearms, narcotics, and a substantial amount of cash. Five individuals were present inside the residence at the time.”

The suspect is in the DeKalb County jail on malice murder charges.