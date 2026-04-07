One Man’s Opinion: Good Time, Great Cause!

Hopefully, most of you reading this just had a blessed or restful Good Friday and Easter celebration, or a traditional Seder Supper as part of a weeklong Passover commemoration or even a recent Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

But unfortunately in the homes of thousands of Georgia families, instead of a joyous Easter brunch, an unprovoked punch in the face may have come from a spouse or partner.

Alternatively, an elder, now sharing their home in exchange for familial support or caregiving, receives a scalding bath or other intentional elder abuse. And even worse, an increase in reported criminal acts indicates that children are being sexually abused or trafficked in urban and rural areas alike across our state.

Domestic abuse, in all of its horrific forms—mental, physical and sexual, is often a seldom-discussed, silent killer, lingering in the shadows, yet it knows no economic or demographic boundaries.

In urban areas, many of these crimes are treated as misdemeanors—at least for a first offense or as part of a negotiated plea deal, which brings those victims and their abusers into the jurisdiction of your county Solicitor-General.

Living in DeKalb County, I am proud of the work our Solicitor-General, Donna Coleman-Stribling is doing to reduce these crimes and to protect, support and assist victims of domestic abuse and violence.

The Coleman family has decades of public service and leadership in our community. For the past 6-years, our Solicitor-General has chosen to shine a spotlight on this plight by raising spirits and funds through a ‘celebrity’ dance competition that benefits nonprofit and charitable organizations housing and assisting victims of domestic abuse.

Dancing with the DeKalb Stars, modeled after the ABC-TV competition, pairs local politicians, civic leaders and occasionally a media personality with two-left-feet with a professional dance instructor.

They compete for the Grand Prize of a glaring, 1980s-era Disco Ball, as well as more importantly, bragging rights. Since not all of us are ballroom dancers, there is also a team competition raising charitable donations and ticket sales to benefit our two worthy causes.

International Women’s House - A charitable organization offering shelter and comprehensive services to women and their children fleeing domestic violence. Since 1997, the IWH has provided hope and a safe haven to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and sex trafficking, https://www.iwh-atlanta.org/

Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence - A local nonprofit dedicated to providing safety, advocacy and support for victims of domestic violence and their families. Formerly known as the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center, https://www.wrcdv

Ticket sales, donations and corporate sponsors make the event possible and annually raise between $60,000 and $100,000 for the benefiting nonprofits. Your gifts are tax deductible. I am of course slightly prejudiced in favor of one of the dance teams. And among my competitors is my WSB-TV Action News colleague, Mark Winne.

Mark is an incredible journalist and a great guy, but he is also an Auburn Tiger, so I am going to need your help for my dance partner, Tanika Vincent and I, to beat Mark and the other teams in fundraising, just in case my missteps cost us in the dance competition. I am getting the moves down, but this isn’t a Beach Music Shag competition, unfortunately...

Team Banika - Bill Crane & Tanika Vincent, Cha-Cha Sway - https://www.facebook.com/reel/1452804726588590

Dancing with the DeKalb Dance Star Teams - https://www.facebook.com/reel/1265036622250000

Gala Tickets or Making Team Donations - https://cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/dekalbstars

“This event is about more than dancing.” It’s about showing up for survivors and ensuring that families in distress know that help is available.

“Every ticket purchased and every donation made strengthens the safety net for victims right here in our community,” said Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling.

The gala begins with a Resource Fair at 5 p.m., followed by the Dance Competition at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be served (no adult beverages). The program will be in the Porter Sanford Center, a performing arts center with theatre seating.

We are going to have a great time, and hopefully entertain a packed house at the Porter Sanford Center, but the REAL DEAL is raising needed dollars to help these victims put their lives and potentially their families back together.

I know I can count on you to lend us a helping hand.