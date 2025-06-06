Buford Spring Connector ramp to I-85 northbound shut down to repair cracks in bridge

ATLANTA, GA — A busy stretch of roadway has been shut down snarling the commute on I-85 northbound Friday afternoon.

The Buford Spring Connector Northbound ramp that takes drivers onto I-85 North in northbound in northeast Atlanta is completely shut down due to cracks on the bridge.

Crews are out inspecting the road to try to figure out what’s going on, but nonetheless, drivers cannot exit from the Buford Spring Connector Northbound onto I-85 northbound.

Traffic that’s already on the Buford Spring Connector is forced to go up to Cheshire Bridge and Lenox Road, where commuters can then take a right onto that road and access I-85 northbound.

Alex Williams from 95.5 WSB’s Traffic Team says there is congestion on the Buford Spring Connector all the way back to Peachtree Street.

Williams says the best way to avoid it if you’re trying to make your way out of downtown or Midtown, is to get on the downtown connector a little south of the area.

From there, drivers can make their way up to I-85 northbound.

Williams says GDOT has opened the left lane of the ramp, so it is somewhat passable right now,

However, Williams also reports that motorists should expect intermittent full closures throughout the weekend for crews to perform necessary repairs.