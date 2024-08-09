Officials share steps they’re taking to update Atlanta Fire Rescue truck fleet, staffing

ATLANTA — A recent audit by Atlanta officials found the fire department had significant funding and mechanical issues when it came to a fully operational firetruck fleet.

In response to questions about the audit’s findings, the Department of Public Works shared how they were working to address the needs of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department moving forward.

Following the audit, a DPW spokesperson said the department is implementing a comprehensive plan to “significantly enhance the maintenance” of the AFRD fleet.

Those actions include:

More frequent, regular meetings with AFRD to better understand the department’s needs

Upgrading the fleet management information system to more effectively meet operations goals

Pilot-testing new telematics to transition maintenance services from preventive to predictive models

Atlanta auditors found in their review of the fire department fleet that funding was a serious concern for both equipment and maintaining the trucks, as well as retaining and recruiting qualified personnel to perform the necessary maintenance.

The report said that as of January, “nearly one-third of fire apparatus were beyond their lifecycle.” At the end of 2023, a “Public Works’ consultant identified an immediate need to replace 15 fire apparatus.”

Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis said he’s still concerned, due to the report’s findings that there weren’t enough fire trucks and fire engines available to fight fires across the city.

He told Jones that he’s listened to the radio traffic when firefighters faced equipment failures in the field.

“We can’t get water, our nozzles not working,” Hillis said.

In addition to the funding issues, the audit found that AFRD did not even have a fleet replacement strategy in place, even though the auditors discovered that nearly 20% of the fleet hadn’t gotten preventative maintenance in about a year.

The report said DPW and AFRD need to communicate better, and Hillis said he agrees.

“The right hand isn’t talking to the left hand,” the councilman said, adding that it’s extremely important the city gets a replacement strategy in place.

“We should have a minimum of four, up to six, ladder trucks on order right now because we’re averaging four to five out of service every day,” Hillis said.

“Because of the lack of working fire apparatus, there is an increased safety risk for fire department staff and the public,” the audit said.

The audit report found that currently, AFRD only had three fire trucks set in reserve, and no spare ladders available and that the fire department was “using fire vehicles beyond their lifecycles and, in some cases with significant mechanical issues.”

Additionally, auditors reported that 21% of the fleet remained out of service for around 12 days at a time while awaiting repairs or maintenance in the past year.





