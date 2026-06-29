Officials push for new 311 service to streamline county assistance

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County could become the latest metro Atlanta community to launch a 311 service for non-emergency calls.

County Communications Customer Service Manager Abby-Lynn Anderson said the service would provide residents with a single point of contact for government information, complaints and service requests.

“It’s just like 911 is used for emergencies, 311 is used for non emergencies and government assistance, and serves as a single point of contact of questions, information, complaints, and service requests,” Anderson said.

County officials said there are currently more than 4,300 ten-digit phone numbers registered to various county departments and personnel.

“Cobb County has over 4,300 different ten digit dial numbers assigned to our government alone, so that’s frustrating for the citizens knowing which number to call,” Anderson said.

Officials say the 311 system would streamline access to county information and services.

“It’s an easy number to remember, one call service, front door for residents to access Cobb County government information and services,” Anderson said.

County leaders are asking commissioners to approve nearly $380,000 to staff the new call center.

“We already have the technology, the processes and the operational experience needed to support 311, and the remaining investment is primarily in our staffing and public awareness,” Anderson said.

The Cobb County Commission must still approve the funding. If approved, officials say the 311 service could be up and running by Jan. 1.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.