Officials monitoring Ebola outbreak ahead of next month’s World Cup events

ATLANTA — Health officials say the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could have an impact on next month’s World Cup events in Atlanta and across North America.

Medical correspondent Dr. Darian Sutton said travelers and visitors attending large international events should remain aware of the situation, especially when interacting with people from around the world.

“I think you should have a heightened level of awareness, especially if you’re going to be intermingling with a lot of people from a lot of different places and you’re participating in international travel,” Sutton said.

Sutton noted that players from the Democratic Republic of Congo are currently training in Europe, but said they will still be screened and go through preventative measures aimed at stopping any possible spread of the virus.

“Right now they’re going to still have to be screened and go through the effective measures. Measures to prevent the possibility of a spread of this virus,” Sutton said.

Sutton also said Ebola is spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids.

Federal restrictions remain in place for non-U.S. citizens who have traveled to infected countries. U.S. citizens who have traveled to those areas are being directed to a limited number of airports for screening, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.