Officials launch construction on major affordable housing project in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — City leaders and housing officials broke ground on a major affordable housing project set to bring more than 230 new homes to Southwest Atlanta.

The development, known as Sylvan Hills Two, will rise on a 10-acre site and include 233 apartment and townhome units in a mix of housing styles. Units will range from efficiency apartments to three-bedroom homes, with options including garden-style apartments, carriage homes, and townhomes.

Dr. Alan Ferguson with Atlanta Housing praised the project’s design and impact. “Affordable housing can be beautiful, and this is a project that will be beautiful and definitely make an impact on this community,” he said.

Ferguson noted that public-private funding played a key role in accelerating the project’s timeline. The first units are expected to be available by late 2026.

The Sylvan Hills Two development is part of ongoing efforts to expand access to affordable housing in Atlanta.