Officer shot during deadly hotel encounter returns to work

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County police officer seriously injured in a shooting earlier this year has returned to work.

Police said Officer David Reed was wounded on Feb. 1 while responding to a call at a hotel in Stone Mountain alongside Officer Pradeep Tamang.

Officer Tamang was killed in the shooting, while Reed suffered severe injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Gwinnett police said Reed is recovering well and has now returned to light duty. He is currently doing administrative work at police headquarters.

Investigators said the officers were responding to a fraud call when the suspect allegedly invited them into a hotel room before opening fire.

The suspect, Kevin Andrews, has been indicted in the case.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said it plans to seek the death penalty against Andrews.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.