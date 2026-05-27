Officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta mall under investigation

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County police said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Town Center at Cobb.

Residents and motorists should expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice to allow personnel to safely manage the scene and conduct the investigation,” Cobb County police said.

The GBI confirms it has been requested by Cobb County Police to conduct an investigation.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.