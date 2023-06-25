Off-duty Atlanta police officer shot downtown while working security

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is in the hospital after officials say he was shot in downtown Atlanta.

Authorities said officers received reports of an officer shot on Courtland Street SE around 1:40 a.m. Sunday

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the arm.

According to the investigation, the victim, an off-duty Atlanta police officer, was working security when he heard gunfire. He was then hit in the arm.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Authorities confirmed two people had been detained for questioning. Their identities have not been released.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

