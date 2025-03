WALKER COUNTY, GA — A northwest Georgia police officer dies days after a murder-suicide that killed three others.

Chickamauga Police Officer Charles Dunn III was off duty at the time of the shooting.

A Marietta man was accused of opening fire Saturday at a home in Rock Spring, killing his estranged wife and her father before taking his own life.

Dunn had been in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga until he died last night.