Local

Marietta man accused in double murder-suicide of his estranged wife and her father in Walker County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mitchell was helping a man when he was shot.
Police officer injured during double murder-suicide attack Marietta man accused in double murder-suicide of his estranged wife and her father (Andrew Sentipal/stock.adobe.com, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WALKER COUNTY, GA — A Marietta man is accused in the murder-suicide of his estranged wife and her father in Walker County.

Police say 54-year-old Russell Payne drove from Marietta up to Rock Spring, where his estranged wife, Jacklyn Payne, was staying with her father, Eugene Jack Denny.

They say he then opened fire on their home, before walking inside and shooting and killing both of them.

A fourth person was also in the home and engaged Payne before he turned the gun on himself. 

According to a Facebook post, the person who engaged Payne was Chickamauga Police Officer Chuck Dunn who was also injured.

Chickamauga Mayor Trey Deck is soliciting prayers for the injured officer on social media.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!