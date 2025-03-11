Marietta man accused in double murder-suicide of his estranged wife and her father in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, GA — A Marietta man is accused in the murder-suicide of his estranged wife and her father in Walker County.

Police say 54-year-old Russell Payne drove from Marietta up to Rock Spring, where his estranged wife, Jacklyn Payne, was staying with her father, Eugene Jack Denny.

They say he then opened fire on their home, before walking inside and shooting and killing both of them.

A fourth person was also in the home and engaged Payne before he turned the gun on himself.

According to a Facebook post, the person who engaged Payne was Chickamauga Police Officer Chuck Dunn who was also injured.

Chickamauga Mayor Trey Deck is soliciting prayers for the injured officer on social media.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.