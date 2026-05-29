Northside Hospital Atlanta begins $48 million emergency room expansion

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Northside Hospital Atlanta is beginning a major expansion and renovation of its emergency department as the hospital works to keep pace with population growth and increasing demand for care.

renderings of what the expansion of Northside Atlanta’s ER will look like.

The $48 million project will add approximately 68,000 square feet to the emergency room and increase the number of patient treatment rooms from 42 to 60.

“It will be one of the spaces that you walk in and instantly say wow,” said Chris Munn, Northside Atlanta’s director of emergency services.

The project will also add a two-story entry lobby, five triage bays and a dedicated CT scanner.

“We can get patients to a higher level of care at a quicker pace,” Munn said.

The emergency room originally opened in 1995.

“We thought it was the best in the world and it was at the time, but over the years it has just been completely outpaced by the growth of the community around us,” Munn said.

Hospital officials say the expansion is needed as emergency departments across the region continue to experience high patient volumes.

“In the evenings we just run out of space because we’re just overwhelmed with numbers. All of the emergency departments in the city, and in the region are reporting the same problems,” Munn said.

The project is expected to take two years to complete, with the first phase scheduled to open in about a year.

“About a year from now, the first phase will open, which will be those two new care teams, and the new waiting room,” Munn said.

Hospital officials say the emergency department will remain open throughout construction, with the full project expected to be completed by 2028.

Northside Atlanta is the largest hospital in Georgia by bed count, with more than 600 patient beds. The hospital also operates campuses in Cherokee, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.