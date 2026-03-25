North Georgia school district to install tablets on buses to improve safety, communication

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Forsyth County School District has approved a plan to enhance its school bus transportation system, aiming to provide safer, more reliable, and timely service for students and families.

In partnership with Forsyth County Schools and BusRight, Inc., tablets will be installed on select buses to improve communication between schools, parents, and bus drivers.

“This is a step in the right direction for our schools,” said Superintendent Mitch Young. “It strengthens safety for our students and staff, while also improving efficiency in how we operate our transportation system. When we can do both, we are being responsible with taxpayer dollars and making smart investments that support our entire community.”

Forsyth County Schools operates more than 400 buses daily and serves over 33,000 students and families. BusRight tablets are designed to support drivers with real-time information in a secure, digital environment.

Installation on select buses will take place this spring and summer as part of a phased rollout. Key features of the tablets include: