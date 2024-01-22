North Georgia power company returning more than $8 million to its customers

CUMMING, Ga. — More than $8 million is set to be returned to current and former customers of the Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation.

Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation, which is based in Forsyth County, will return $8.3 million to 120,000 current and former members through a general retirement of patronage capital from 2006.

This means any person or business that was a member in 2006 and received electric service could be eligible for an allocated portion of these funds.

The company defines patronage as “allocation of the revenue in excess of operating costs and expenses.”

Each member’s refund will vary, but the company says it predicts the average refund will be about $69 each.

Current members will receive their funds as a form of credit on their bill this March.

Those who no longer have an active account with Sawnee will have their check mailed to their last known address on or around April 2, 2024.

“It is important for us to demonstrate through this, and many other actions, that the cooperative business model still works for our members and our organization,” states Michael Goodroe, Sawnee EMC’s President and CEO.

For more information about this patronage capital, please call Sawnee’s Customer Service Department at (770) 887-2363, send an email to customerservice@sawnee.com or visit www.sawnee.com/patcap.

