North Ga. high school science teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, police say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher is behind bars after officials say he assaulted a student.

Cartersville police officials said on Oct. 20, officers received reports of a possible sexual assault of a Cartersville High School student by a teacher.

Authorities arrested Mark Mathison of Cartersville following a week-long investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officials did not specify what evidence led to his arrest.

Mathison was charged with improper sexual contact by employees, sexual exploitation of children and obscene telephone contact. He was booked into Bartow County Jail.

According to the Cartersville City Schools website, Mathison was a physical science teacher at CHS before his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-387-5690.

Cartersville City Schools said the following statement in response to Mathison’s arrest:

“Cartersville High School officials were alerted to potentially inappropriate communication between a teacher and a student on Friday, October 20. School officials acted immediately and in accordance with the appropriate situational protocols. The teacher is no longer employed at Cartersville City Schools.”

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.