Norcross business owner pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the USPS

NORCROSS, GA — A Norcross business owner has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service.

Richard Moultrie, Acting U.S. Attorney for the northern district of Georgia, says 55-year-old Gregory Rehberg charged the postal service for maintenance work he never performed.

“Rehberg concealed the use of subcontractors, made false statements, and provided false documents to overcharge the U.S. Postal Service for maintenance work he never performed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those who defraud the United States and its agencies for their personal gain at the expense of taxpayers. We will continue to investigate and identify those who exploit government contracts and hold those bad actors accountable.”

He was contracted to perform the work at USPS locations across the southeast. He then subcontracted the work for lower rates and marked up the prices on his invoices as much as 40%. In total, he over-billed by more than $730,000 dollars between 2019 and 2024.

“We are pleased to have contributed to this investigation and applaud the exceptional work by the United States Attorney’s Office for protecting both U.S. Postal Service funds and the integrity of our repairs and maintenance program,” said Executive Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Office of Inspector General (OIG). “Special Agents of the USPS OIG will continue to aggressively investigate those who would engage in fraudulent activities designed to defraud the Postal Service.”

Sentencing for Rehberg is scheduled for May 15, at 10:30 a.m. before Chief United States District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr.