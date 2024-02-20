No more right on red for Metro Atlanta drivers in these neighborhoods starting next year

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved a major traffic change that can go into effect at the end of next year. Drivers will not be allowed to turn right on a red light in parts of the city.

The law currently allowed turns on red after a stop if there is no sign prohibiting it. On Monday, the city council passed an ordinance, 10-3, that would stop drivers in certain areas.

“We’re at a 40-year high for pedestrians getting either hurt or killed,” Councilman Jason Dozier said.

Dozier pushed for the change to increase safety at intersections in some of the busiest areas of Atlanta: downtown Atlanta, midtown Atlanta and Castleberry Hill.

Those areas are home to attractions, sport venues, hotels, apartments and universities like Georgia State.

“I feel that’s safer because it’s dangerous as students are crossing and some people are paying attention,” student Andrew Park said.

Dozier says he did get comments and questions about how the ordinance will impact already bad traffic through the heart of the city.

“Yeah your commute might extend by a minute or two, but at the end of the day, it saves lives. I think it’s worth the trade off,” he said.

