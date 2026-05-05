No decisions yet on DeKalb school changes, district says

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School District is delaying action on its student assignment project, meaning decisions on potential school closures, mergers, or expansions will not be made yet.

District leaders had planned to announce next steps to reconfigure clusters and move forward with school closures, consolidations, and repurposing. But after significant frustration from parents over how the process has unfolded, the district is holding off on any action for now.

After months of discussions about possible changes across the district, officials are pausing next steps and preparing additional data over the next few months.

The district says more studies will take place this summer, followed by another round of public input in the fall.

No decisions or recommendations will be presented to the school board before December.

Officials say any realignment of attendance zones would not happen before the 2027–28 school year.