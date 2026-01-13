Nine implicated in North Georgia title fraud scheme

ATLANTA — Nine suspects are implicated in a North Georgia title fraud scheme following a six-month investigation.

In June 2025, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says multiple auto dealerships would sell older-model, high-mileage vehicles at elevated prices to unlicensed residents.

Sales personnel at the dealerships would then direct customers to the suspects, identified as 46-year-old Brandy Marie Pitts of Lavonia and 61-year-old Susan Faye Palencia from Homer.

They would charge hundreds of dollars to register the vehicles under their corporation names and, over the course of seven years, illegally obtained more than one million dollars.

Other suspects include Manuel Rene Alvarez, 51, of Gainesville, Curtis Allen Livingston, 51, of Suwanee, Scott Wedford Norris, 36, of Marietta, Maria D. Escamilla, 47, of Flowery Branch, Vianney Garcia Guerrero, 36, of Buford, Lindsey Ngu, 25, of Gainesville, and Juan Camilo Sardi, 27, of Gainesville.

The nine were arrested in December, and are indicted for violation of Georgia’s (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.