Nightlife ambassadors to assist fans in downtown Atlanta during World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta will deploy nightlife ambassadors beginning Monday to assist FIFA World Cup visitors navigating downtown during tournament events.

City officials said the ambassadors will be stationed in key entertainment and fan activity zones to provide directions, safety support and general visitor assistance during peak evening and overnight hours.

Officials said the workers will be identifiable by bright orange shirts as they patrol areas surrounding World Cup events.

Phillana Williams, director of nightlife for the mayor’s office, said the program will operate during high-traffic hours throughout the tournament.

“It would be from about 5 p.m. to about 4 or 5 a.m. every night,” Williams said.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the program is intended to create a more welcoming experience for visitors.

“This program provides a visible and approachable presence in Atlanta’s entertainment and nightlife districts,” Dickens said.

Officials said the ambassador program will continue through the end of World Cup matches in July.

In addition, MARTA officials and Atlanta police have unveiled security plans ahead of expected World Cup crowds.