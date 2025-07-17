Local

Newton teen wanted for murdering stepfather arrested in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jayden Daniel Newton teen wanted in stepfather’s death arrested after months on the run (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A teenager from Newton County wanted for murdering his stepfather is arrested Tuesday morning in DeKalb County with help from the US Marshals Service.

16-year-old Jayden Daniel is accused in the May 13 murder of 41-year-old David Gay of Covington.

Deputies went to Gay’s residence on Avery Drive and discovered he had been fatally shot.

Daniel faces a number of charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

He’s now at the Newton County Detention Center.

