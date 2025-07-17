Newton teen wanted for murdering stepfather arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A teenager from Newton County wanted for murdering his stepfather is arrested Tuesday morning in DeKalb County with help from the US Marshals Service.

16-year-old Jayden Daniel is accused in the May 13 murder of 41-year-old David Gay of Covington.

Deputies went to Gay’s residence on Avery Drive and discovered he had been fatally shot.

Daniel faces a number of charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

He’s now at the Newton County Detention Center.