Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused of killing stepfather in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for a teenager wanted for shooting and killing his stepfather in Covington.

Police say 16-year-old Jayden Daniel allegedly shot 41-year-old David Gay on Avery Drive.

Daniel fled the scene in an 2016 Cadillac Escalade belonging to Gay.

The SUV was later found at Denny Dobbs Park.

Police said Daniel is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Daniel is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his location should not approach him and call 911.