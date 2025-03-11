Newton County police searching for two teens connected to aggravated assault case

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Police are looking for two teens following a brutal assault on Tuesday, March 4 on Lake Side Circle in Newton County.

According to initial reports, the two “ambushed” a man in his home, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

They are identified as 15-year-old Trevion Campbell and 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says they are considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach these two individuals. Just call 911.

The teens wear masks and are often seen in Newton, Rockdale, and DeKalb counties.