Newton County police searching for two men who ambushed man at his home

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deputies searching for 2 shooting suspects in Newton County (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
NEWTON COUNTY, GA — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who shot a man inside his home Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., the two suspects ambushed a man at a home off Lakeside Circle.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times. He has not been identified and remains in critical condition.

Public Information Officer Caitlin Jett says the suspects went out of their way to avoid witnesses.

“We believe the suspects were on foot and walked through several backyards.”

Police hope this means that neighbors may be able to see the suspects on their home surveillance cameras.

They are asking people in the Fairview Estates and High Gate Trail neighborhoods to check their cameras from Tuesday night between 7:45 and 8:35.

WSB Radio’s Steve Summers contributed to this story.


