New study links sense of purpose with lower risk of chronic disease and better workplace well-being

A recent study by Cigna Healthcare finds that adults who lack a strong sense of purpose are significantly more likely to suffer from depression, skip essential annual medical and dental exams, and experience trouble functioning at work.

According to Cigna, people without a sense of purpose are 2 to 3 times more likely to report depression and neglect routine health-care check-ups. The study also found that fewer than one in three adults describe themselves as having a “strong sense of purpose.”

Cigna’s Dr. Stuart Lustig said the consequences can ripple into the workplace. He explained, “absenteeism is the bigger deal, presenteeism happens with people showing up but not really being emotionally there, they’re just kind of physically there.”

He added, “one of the things that we found in our study is that for folks who don’t have a sense of purpose it’s particularly challenging in the workplace.”

Burnout is also more common among those lacking purpose. Dr. Lustig urged employers to play a role in helping workers find meaning in their jobs.

“Anything that employers can do to help people feel like they are there for a reason, that their work is meaningful, is really critical,” he said.

On the health side, the study suggests people with a strong sense of purpose tend to approach life with greater energy and emotional resilience, a pattern that appears linked to better long-term health.

“They are better able to approach life with a sense of health, energy, and strength; that has propelled health and emotional well-being implications,” Lustig said.

Cigna researchers also point to simple steps individuals can take on their own. “The simplest thing to do is to just ask yourself what would give me meaning to get up in the mornings,” Lustig advised, adding that building social connections can further bolster one’s sense of purpose.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.