New school resource officer deal reached after deadly high school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Barrow County School District has reached a new agreement with county leaders and the sheriff’s office to expand school resource officer coverage across the district.

The agreement comes nearly a year after controversy surrounding who was responsible for funding school resource officers following the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School.

The new tri-party agreement involves the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, the school board and the sheriff’s office.

In a statement, county officials said the school resource officer program “was, is and will continue to be included in the sheriff’s office budget.”

Under the agreement, the school system will reimburse the county for 100% of salaries and benefits paid to 25 school resource officers during the academic year.

The agreement also includes reimbursement for extra duty pay tied to special events, including sports games, dances and graduations.

County officials said the expanded program will provide coverage from 25 school resource officers for the next school year.

School security has remained a major focus in Barrow County since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in 2024.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.