Local

New push by Kennesaw city councilman to ease penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession

By WSB Radio News Staff
Marijuana Cannabis plants are grown at a Claudine Field Apothecary farm on Oct. 7, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, File)
KENNESAW, GA — A Kennesaw city councilman is pushing to relax criminal penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Right now, in the city of Kennesaw if a person is caught with less than an ounce of marijuana the misdemeanor penalty is a $1000 fine and up to a year in jail.

City Councilman Anthony Gutierrez wants to change that.

Several other cities including Athens and Atlanta have also reduced fines and eliminated jail time for similar cases.

Gutierrez says they are working out the final language, but he expects to present a measure next week.

