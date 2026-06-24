New phone scam threatens residents with jury duty fines

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving claims of missed jury duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are spoofing the agency’s phone number and calling residents claiming they owe fines for missing jury duty.

Investigators say the callers are instructing victims to pay those alleged fines using Bitcoin.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call residents to request payment for missed jury duty.

Officials are urging anyone who receives one of these calls to report the incident to investigators.