New measure under the Gold Dome could overhaul the way the state’s top educator is elected

ATLANTA, GA — If some Georgia House lawmakers have their way, 2026 will be the last year that the people decide who the state school superintendent is.

A new house resolution under the Gold Dome could overhaul the existing way the state’s top educator gets into office, meaning the state school board would have the power to appoint the superintendent’s position.

The House resolution sponsored by some top Republicans would begin in 2031.

Richard Woods, who has served as the state’s school superintendent since 2015, says he is surprised asking, “Why do you want to take the direct vote of the people away?”

Supporters say the change would move things at the state level in line with how things are done at the local level where local education boards appoint the position.