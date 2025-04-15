New lawsuit challenges the cancellation of several international student visas in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — A handful of international students enrolled at several institutions in Georgia are now a part of a lawsuit over what they say was the illegal termination of their visas.

The suit filed by Atlanta Immigration Attorney Charles Cook claims that having the international students’ visas revoked without notice is in violation of their rights.

The court filing asks a federal judge to grant a temporary restraining order so the students can continue their educations and also says the students had their status revoked without any opportunity for appeal.

17 students from around the country are part of the suit filed by Cook, including five at enrolled at Georgia schools. University officials won’t say how many total international students in Georgia have been impacted, but students from Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, Emory University, and Kennesaw State University are all apart of the lawsuit.

Attorneys nationwide have filed similar lawsuits on behalf of international students who also had their visas terminated.



