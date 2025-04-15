Local

New lawsuit challenges the cancellation of several international student visas in Atlanta

By Jonathan O'Brien
17 states file lawsuit over student visa rule In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall under new guidelines issued by federal immigration authorities. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — A handful of international students enrolled at several institutions in Georgia are now a part of a lawsuit over what they say was the illegal termination of their visas.

The suit filed by Atlanta Immigration Attorney Charles Cook claims that having the international students’ visas revoked without notice is in violation of their rights.

The court filing asks a federal judge to grant a temporary restraining order so the students can continue their educations and also says the students had their status revoked without any opportunity for appeal.

17 students from around the country are part of the suit filed by Cook, including five at enrolled at Georgia schools. University officials won’t say how many total international students in Georgia have been impacted, but students from Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, Emory University, and Kennesaw State University are all apart of the lawsuit.

Attorneys nationwide have filed similar lawsuits on behalf of international students who also had their visas terminated.


Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!