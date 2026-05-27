New hourly fees coming to courthouse parking deck

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Parking at the DeKalb County Courthouse deck in downtown Decatur will soon cost more after county commissioners approved a new hourly rate structure.

The parking deck on West Trinity Place next to the courthouse is moving away from its flat $6 parking fee.

Under the new structure, drivers will still pay $6 for parking stays of up to two hours. The cost will increase to $9 for up to three hours and $12 for up to four hours.

County officials said drivers will eventually pay $3 for each additional hour or partial hour after the first two hours.

In the coming years, the base parking rate will rise to $10 for the first two hours, with an additional $4 charged for every extra hour or portion of an hour.

County officials said the increases are intended to help cover maintenance and preservation costs for the facility.

The new parking rates will not affect jurors. Those serving jury duty will continue to park for free in designated spaces.