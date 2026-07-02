New Georgia law increases penalties for clergy convicted of sexual abuse

ATLANTA — A new Georgia law taking effect on Wednesday increases the criminal penalties for clergy members convicted of sexually abusing someone in their care.

The law brings penalties for clergy sexual abuse in line with those for teachers and law enforcement officers.

Clergy who are convicted under the law face 10 to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

Abuse survivor Hayle Swinson called the new law a positive step forward.

“For people to rise up and recognize it, I do think a lot of things can happen for many many survivors as it becomes law,” Swinson said.

The measure is among several new Georgia laws that took effect on July 1.