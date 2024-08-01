New elementary school opens in Henry County Schools for first time in over 10 years

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Just two days after its ribbon-cutting ceremony, Birch Creek Elementary School in Henry County is welcoming students in for the start of the school year.

Birch Creek Elementary is the Henry County School District’s 53rd school and 29th elementary school. School officials said it was the district’s first new school in more than 10 years.

On Tuesday, the school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new school’s readiness to open, which was attended by local officials, families and Atlanta native and film star Chris Tucker, known for his roles in the Rush Hour film series and sci-fi classic The Fifth Element.

Birch Creek Elementary will be led by Principal Quavious Wright, who the district said has deep ties to the area and its education system. Previously, Wright was the assistant principal at Wesley Lakes Elementary School, as well as a student at Oakland Elementary.

Located just 20 minutes south of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport, Henry County Schools is the eighth largest district in the state of Georgia.