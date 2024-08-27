New docuseries shares the secrets of those ‘Surviving Lake Lanier’

LAKE LANIER, Ga. — A new documentary series on the controversial, “haunted” Lake Lanier has dropped online.

“Surviving Lake Lanier” dropped on Amazon Prime Video earlier this week.

“In the premiere volume of ‘Surviving Lake Lanier,’ we journey into the heart of Lake Lanier’s history - uncovering the forgotten history of Oscarville, a once thriving black community, we delve into the heritage of the Cherokee Natives Native American Burial Ground, the ‘Summerour Mounds’ and last, but certainly not least, hear a chilling near-death experience that happened on Lake Lanier,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Lake Lanier has long been the subject of conspiracy theories implying the lake is haunted.

While Lake Lanier is one of Georgia’s top attractions, Gloria Holland, 86, said she lived in Oscarville, a majority-Black community, until 1956 when the Buford Dam was built and a 3,800-acre reservoir named Lake Sidney Lanier was created.

Hundreds of families had to leave the community. And the lives they left behind, were buried under 600 billion gallons of water.

This new docuseries shares the stories of those who had near-death encounters at or near the lake.



