New data shows impact of Georgia gas tax suspension in 2026

ATLANTA — New numbers from the state are providing insight into the cost of Georgia’s recent gas tax suspension.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Revenue, the state’s net tax collections were down 6.8%, or $215 million, in June compared with June 2025.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state’s fuel tax on March 20, and the suspension ended on June 3.

Despite the decline tied to the gas tax suspension, state figures show overall tax collections remain higher than last year. Georgia collected $129 million more in total tax revenue compared with the same period in 2025.

Gas prices have also declined nationwide ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period, according to AAA.

In Georgia, gas prices have also steadily declined in recent weeks.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices continue to help keep gasoline costs in check,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, previously said.

The gas tax suspension was intended to provide relief for drivers as fuel prices remained elevated.