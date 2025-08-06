New charges against Atlanta man in high school football recruiting scam

New charges have been brought against an Atlanta man accused of ripping off high school football players with dreams of playing at the next level.

The latest charges against 40-year-old Malcolm Xavier Walker are in Virginia.

He’s accused of scamming a victim out of $20,000.

He’s charged with felony larceny by false pretense and is currently in a jail in Virginia.

Investigators say Walker, posing as a football recruiter, promised to set up recruiting visits to colleges, create videos and arrange travel to college football seminars for the victims’ son.

Walker eventually ghosted them.

Walker is accused of similar schemes in several states along the east coast, including in Georgia.