New changes coming to Gwinnett HS football games after incident, threats made towards school

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Changes are coming to Discovery High School after school leaders say a big group of students caused a panic in the stands over the weekend.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the school, where extra police will be in the parking lots too.

Video from Friday night shows crowds scrambling for the exits at a Discovery High School football game.

School leaders say a large group of students caused a panic by making a sudden dash out of the stadium for no clear reason.

“It leads to the possibility of innocent people getting hurt, trampled, pushed over, and so forth,” said Gwinnett County School Police Chief Tony Lockard.

Now, changes are coming for how students, parents, and visitors get into football games on campus starting Friday.

“What we’re interested in is finding out ways we can provide the safety of these events,” said Bernard Watson, Director of Community and Media Relations for Gwinnett County schools.

High school students will have to show a valid Discovery High student ID to get into the stadium.

Visiting teens from opposing schools will have to show their school ID.

An adult who is at least 21 years old will have to accompany any middle school-age students and younger children.

Gwinnett County School Police are still investigating who sparked the chaos Friday.

Lockard says the sound of nearby fireworks only added to the confusion.

“We do not have any evidence to provide that there were gunshots in the area,” Lockard explained.

There will be more police at upcoming games to monitor the parking lot.

Some who were there Friday say the fallout from the chaos led to violence outside.

“There were fights breaking out, crowds forming, it was pretty crazy in the end too,” said student Kaleb Ford.

Anyone who isn’t allowed into the game will be told to leave.

No backpacks will be allowed in, only clear bags and there’s an attendance cap at 1,500 people

