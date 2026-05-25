Local

Woman charged after body found inside home following neighbor’s call

By WSB Radio News Staff
Homicide Unit investigating dead body found at Gwinnett County home
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman in connection with a domestic-related homicide after a body was found inside a home in Grayson.

Police said officers first responded to a home on Wilkerson Way, near Britt Street, after a neighbor called 911 about a body inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 44-year-old Sherell Canty inside the home.

Investigators said 48-year-old Stephany Byrom has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Police said Byrom faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators said they still do not know the exact circumstances that led to Canty’s death, but the case is being investigated as a domestic-related homicide.



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