Woman charged after body found inside home following neighbor’s call

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman in connection with a domestic-related homicide after a body was found inside a home in Grayson.

Police said officers first responded to a home on Wilkerson Way, near Britt Street, after a neighbor called 911 about a body inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 44-year-old Sherell Canty inside the home.

Investigators said 48-year-old Stephany Byrom has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Police said Byrom faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators said they still do not know the exact circumstances that led to Canty’s death, but the case is being investigated as a domestic-related homicide.