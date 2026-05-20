Nearly 3 million people expected to travel through Atlanta airport during Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — The world’s busiest airport is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said the airport expects about 2.7 million travelers to pass through over the next week.

Memorial Day weekend marks for the unofficial start of the summer travel season, officials said.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day.

Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive at least two hours early to allow enough time to get through security checkpoints.