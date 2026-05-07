Nearly $20K worth of meth found inside junk car at Newton County auto parts store

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — An unusual discovery at an auto parts business in Newton County led deputies to nearly $20,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside the doors of a junk vehicle.

Newton County deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to McDonough Used Auto Parts after workers discovered suspected methamphetamine concealed inside a vehicle door.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside two doors of a junk vehicle on the property.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the drugs were concealed inside the vehicle doors.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked employees at McDonough Used Auto Parts for promptly reporting the discovery and cooperating with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.