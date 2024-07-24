Nearly 20 people forced out of their Cobb County homes because of flash flooding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters on boats had to rescue a dozen people from their homes when water flooded an entire cul-de-sac. It happened as many were preparing dinner and found water rushing into their homes on Coopers Creek Circle in Cobb County.

“The water rushed in, the water rushed into the house,” Robin Daughterr said about the moments she realized her home was flooded.

The next thing Daughterr knew firefighters were outside her home on boats.

“The fire department saved us they came and got us and got us up here,” she said.

She and her family were one of five homes where people had to be pulled to safety on Coopers Creek Circle Tuesday evening.

Video from a neighbor shows Cobb County Fire crews working quickly to get to people.

“Our squad 7 launched inflatable rafts. They were able to rescue 12 residents and bring them to high ground here. We have a total of 19 residents that have been displaced,” said Nick Danz with Cobb County Emergency Services.

Everyone got out safely. But Daughterr said she left behind a disaster.

“It was high. It was half the house, halfway the house floated. I had all my furniture everything was ruined. Ruined,” Daughterr said.

Samuel Holder was working in the cul-de-sac and is one of many who lost their vehicles.

“My truck there was underwater, and it happened just like that,” Holder said.

“This can happen when the demands of the water system are overcome by a severe amount of water, especially in low-lying areas like you see behind me,” Danz said.

Cobb County said the Red Cross has been called in as well as the Cobb County Water Department.