National Women’s Soccer League expanded to Atlanta, new team to begin play in 2028

ATLANTA — Atlanta is set to welcome a new professional women’s soccer team.

Atlanta becomes the 17th team in the National Women’s Soccer League after Commissioner Jessica Berman officially announced the new expansion franchise, which will be owned by Arthur Blank.

The new club will call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, and Blank expressed confidence that fans will embrace the team just as passionately as they have Atlanta United.

Officials have not yet revealed the team’s name, but the franchise is scheduled to begin play in 2028.