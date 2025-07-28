National Weather Service warns about scorching heat in Georgia, across southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta is among many areas across the southeast expected to see scorching temperatures this week.

A heat wave is expected to impact millions of people this week. More than half of the U.S., including much of the southeast, is under some form of heat alert on Monday. Atlanta is also under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

“Widespread heat indices in the 100 to 110 degree range are expected in north and central Georgia today,” NWS said.

It is going to be a hot one today, here are the expected heat indices (feels like temperatures) for this afternoon. Do what you can to stay hydrated and cool everyone! #gawx pic.twitter.com/3ZDs03YCvr — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 28, 2025

Tired of the heat and humidity? Then here is something you can look forward to! A cold front should arrive in Georgia in time for the weekend, and as a result our forecast favors below average temperatures Saturday and Sunday. #gawx pic.twitter.com/umkC0TZcwP — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 28, 2025

The National Weather Service warns record-breaking temperatures could happen in Atlanta, as well as cities like Tampa, Orlando and Raleigh.

NWS officials say it is important to make sure you are taking breaks in the shade, staying hydrated and checking up on anyone at high risk of heat related illnesses.

Officials say Savannah’s heat index could get as high as 118 degrees.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency offered safety tips during extreme heat.

Here are some tips: