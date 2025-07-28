National Weather Service warns about scorching heat in Georgia, across southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta is among many areas across the southeast expected to see scorching temperatures this week.
A heat wave is expected to impact millions of people this week. More than half of the U.S., including much of the southeast, is under some form of heat alert on Monday. Atlanta is also under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
“Widespread heat indices in the 100 to 110 degree range are expected in north and central Georgia today,” NWS said.
It is going to be a hot one today, here are the expected heat indices (feels like temperatures) for this afternoon. Do what you can to stay hydrated and cool everyone! #gawx pic.twitter.com/3ZDs03YCvr— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 28, 2025
Tired of the heat and humidity? Then here is something you can look forward to! A cold front should arrive in Georgia in time for the weekend, and as a result our forecast favors below average temperatures Saturday and Sunday. #gawx pic.twitter.com/umkC0TZcwP— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 28, 2025
The National Weather Service warns record-breaking temperatures could happen in Atlanta, as well as cities like Tampa, Orlando and Raleigh.
NWS officials say it is important to make sure you are taking breaks in the shade, staying hydrated and checking up on anyone at high risk of heat related illnesses.
Officials say Savannah’s heat index could get as high as 118 degrees.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency offered safety tips during extreme heat.
Here are some tips:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
- Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Anyone on a fluid-restricted diet or who has a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. People with epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease should also consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
- Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
- Spend time in air-conditioned places. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spend some time each day in an air-conditioned environment such as public libraries, shopping malls or other indoor public spaces.
- Stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.